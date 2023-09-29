Devotees gather in Pattaya to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Pattaya, Thailand – On Sept 27, the Indian community in Pattaya, Thailand, came together for a sacred ceremony to celebrate Lord Ganesh, marking the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The event took place at the Pattaya Beach promenade and was presided over by Laxman Singh, the President of the Indian Association of Pattaya. Dr. Pithaya Pirom-on, the Assistant to the Secretary of The Mayor represented the city’s leadership. The ceremony was attended by devotees and respected tourists who joined in the ritual to honour Lord Ganesh.







Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to mark Lord Ganesh’s birthday. The highlight of the ceremony was the consecration of a three-foot-tall Lord Ganesh statue by the seaside in Pattaya. This statue serves as a place for those with faith to come and offer prayers. The serene backdrop of the sea added a sense of tranquility to the sacred occasion.

Tents were set up for prayer and worship activities, following Hindu religious customs. These activities took place from 5-8 p.m., allowing attendees to connect with their spiritual beliefs and seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.







Worshipping Lord Ganesh holds great significance in Hindu culture. Lord Ganesh is considered the deity of success and prosperity, believed to bring blessings and good fortune to those who worship and respect Him. During this period, it is believed that Lord Ganesh descends to the earthly realm to bestow His blessings upon His devotees. It is a special time when people can connect with the deity on a profound level.

Hindu followers and spiritual devotees often celebrate this occasion by performing rituals in their homes or temples. Nowadays, these celebrations can extend for three, seven, or even ten days. The ceremony in Pattaya served as a beautiful representation of cultural diversity and spiritual unity, with the Indian community coming together to celebrate their faith and heritage in the heart of Thailand’s vibrant city.

















