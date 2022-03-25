Homebound Pattaya senior gets needed help

Nakorn Phonlookin, Vice chairman of Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization Council together with the Pattaya mayor’s working team presented consumer goods and other necessities to the elderly woman living in the South Pattaya Pattana community.

A Chonburi council member donated supplies and a walker to a homebound Pattaya resident.

Nakorn Phonlookin, vice president of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, former council members and Pattaya City Hall representatives visited the South Pattaya Pattana Community March 24.

Neighborhood President Prasit Lemlae alerted the province about an older resident on Pattana Soi 8 who has been badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. She cannot leave the house and needs consumer products, adult diapers and a walking cane.

Nakorn arranged the needed items and brought them to the resident’s house.









