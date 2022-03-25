Homebound Pattaya senior gets needed help

A Chonburi council member donated supplies and a walker to a homebound Pattaya resident.

Nakorn Phonlookin, vice president of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, former council members and Pattaya City Hall representatives visited the South Pattaya Pattana Community March 24.



Neighborhood President Prasit Lemlae alerted the province about an older resident on Pattana Soi 8 who has been badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. She cannot leave the house and needs consumer products, adult diapers and a walking cane.

Nakorn arranged the needed items and brought them to the resident’s house.

































