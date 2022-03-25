Pattaya City Hospital gets new van for the elderly and disabled

By Pattaya Mail
0
149
Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome presents the keys to the special commuter van for the elderly and disabled to representatives of the Pattaya City Hospital.

Pattaya Hospital took delivery of a new van to transport the elderly and disabled donated by the Kunplome family’s group of companies.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome chaired the reception ceremony March 24 at the Soi Buakhao facility with representatives from the Ban Amphur Trading Group and BAC Concrete Co., which funded the purchase of the specially equipped Toyota Commuter van.

The vehicle, fitted with equipment to handle wheelchairs, will help bring older people and those unable to commute easily to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone needing the service can call Pattaya Hospital at 038-103-900.


Mayor Sonthaya observes as Pattaya City hospital health workers demonstrate how to lift a disabled person in a wheelchair into the van.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR