Pattaya City Hospital gets new van for the elderly and disabled

Pattaya Hospital took delivery of a new van to transport the elderly and disabled donated by the Kunplome family’s group of companies.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome chaired the reception ceremony March 24 at the Soi Buakhao facility with representatives from the Ban Amphur Trading Group and BAC Concrete Co., which funded the purchase of the specially equipped Toyota Commuter van.



The vehicle, fitted with equipment to handle wheelchairs, will help bring older people and those unable to commute easily to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone needing the service can call Pattaya Hospital at 038-103-900.





































