Banglamung Subdistrict, Hospital hold blood drive

Banglamung Subdistrict and Banglamung Hospital called for blood donations due to a shortage at the Pattaya-area facility.

Mayor Jaraywat Chinnawat welcomed local residents who came to the subdistrict office March 25 to volunteer their blood. He said this was the second blood drive of the year and was necessary because Banglamung Hospital needs a lot every day because of incessant motorbike and car accidents.

When there is not enough blood in the bank, patients must rely on friends and relatives. Sometimes that’s not possible, he said.





























