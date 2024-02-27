Hit-and-run tragedy claims life of Swiss national in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic hit-and-run accident on Sukhumvit Road near the Caltex Gas Station in Na Jomtien sub-district claimed the life of a foreign cyclist on February 25. The victim, identified as Ernst Frei, a 73-year-old Swiss national, suffered severe head trauma and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the incident occurred when Mr. Frei was struck by an unidentified sedan traveling at high speed. The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving the cyclist critically injured. The black-colored bicycle was found damaged nearby, further indicating the severity of the impact.







Efforts by first responders, supported by a paramedic, to revive Frei proved futile, highlighting the gravity of the situation. Preliminary investigations suggest negligence on the part of the driver, who failed to stop and render aid to the victim.

In a significant development, Ms. Saranya Klansook, a 49-year-old local resident from Huay Yai, voluntarily surrendered to authorities at the Na Jomtien Police Station on February 26. Ms. Saranya, accompanied by her red Mazda sedan bearing noticeable damage to the front windshield, confessed to her involvement in the accident. Initial examination of her vehicle revealed signs of impact consistent with the collision.

During questioning, Ms. Saranya recounted the events of that fateful night, admitting to accidentally striking Mr. Frei while driving back from Pattaya towards her residence. Overwhelmed by fear and shock, she made the regrettable decision to flee the scene before ultimately deciding to turn herself in the following morning.







Authorities are now intensifying their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Pol. Maj. Col. Suphan Sophee, an investigator at Na Jomtien Police Station, emphasized that Ms. Saranya is likely to face charges related to reckless driving resulting in the tragic death of Mr. Frei.







As the community grieves the loss of Ernst Frei, questions regarding proper lanes for cyclists and the adequacy of lighting along highways have been raised, prompting authorities to address these concerns to prevent similar tragedies in the future.































