Thailand strives to promote sustainable and lifelong learning among people of all groups and ages

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin has placed great importance on the issue of sustainable learning, and strives to promote lifelong learning in Thailand. This is in line with UNESCO’s announcement of the “2024 UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC)” in which the country’s additional 3 provinces are included. The Government Spokesperson added that the Thai Government stands ready to support learning network and develop learning cities in response to the changing world of the 21st century.







The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has announced additional 64 cities from 35 countries to join the UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC) in recognition of their outstanding efforts to make lifelong learning a reality for all at the local level. To be eligible, a city must effectively mobilize its resources in every sector to promote inclusive learning from basic to higher education, foster a culture of learning throughout life, revitalize learning in families and communities, and have a track record of good practices and policy initiatives among others.







In 2024, 3 provinces, namely, Bangkok, Khon Kaen, and Yala, have been added to the list, making 10 cities of Thailand in the UNESCO GNLC. The seven existing cities are Chiang Rai (since 2019); Chiang Mai, Phuket and Chacheongsao (since 2020), and Sukhothai, Phayao and Hat Yai (since 2022). Being a member of the UNESCO GNLC would offer an opportunity for Thailand to be part of a dynamic network and receive guidance and support for developing learning cities as well as be able to participate in a range of activities. Thailand will also be eligible for the biannual UNESCO Learning City Award.







According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister commended all concerned sectors for the achievement. The Government commits to promote sustainable and lifelong learning network among the people of all groups and ages to enhance their skills, and for them to live a good life amidst rapid social changes. (PRD)































