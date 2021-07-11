High-speed rail construction creates new East Pattaya floods

An East Pattaya neighborhood is suffering its first flooding thanks to ongoing construction of a high-speed rail line through the city.

The Mitsamphan Community had never suffered from floods before crews started digging up earth along the railway-parallel road for new tracks and train system. The work has blocked drains and natural routes for the water to escape.







Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sanngam visited the area July 9 along with subdistrict council members and engineers.

Community Vice President Sudjai Pengpinit told the officials drainage pipes linked from the community to railway road pipelines were blocked, with nowhere for water to go. Homes and businesses suffered serious damage, she said.

Wanchai assigned engineers to pump out the neighborhood and clear the drains that normally would have drained water from the community.

























