Pattaya-area woman stopped from murder-suicide due to Covid-19 economic plight

A Pattaya-area woman was stopped from killing herself and her young son out of desperation caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Identified only as Dao, 35, the Laotian national was spotted by a group of women crying on the roadside outside Tuanthong in Pong Subdistrict July 9. Both she and her 7-year-old son were crying and Dao confessed they were cycling to the Mabprachan Reservoir where she intended either to drown both herself and her son or drive in front of an 18-wheeled truck.







Despite being married to a Thai man working as a security guard, Dao claimed she had no money to pay rent, buy food or even drinking water after being laid off during the Covid-19 third wave.

Pong Moo 4 village chief Ekachai Eimreung came to the scene on Soi Mabprachan Lang 3 late July 8 and gave them food and 500 baht to get them through the night.







The distressed woman was taken back to her apartment and Ekachai promised to speak to her landlord to arrange a suspension of rent payments.

Early July 9, the Pattaya Mail spoke with Dao, 7-year-old “Google” and husband Krit Banjong, 51, at their Ban Kwan Yuen Eim Reung apartment.

Krit said he’d left for work at 5 p.m., not realizing his wife was plotting murder-suicide, although she had threatened it before due to the family’s dire economic state.







One of the women who saved Dao on the roadside returned with friends and brought food, necessities and cash. Dao thanked them and promised not to harm herself or her son again. The village chief also told the family he had spoken to the landlord who agreed to allow them to defer rent.

The woman who first spotted Dao posted photos on Facebook and claimed credit for saving her.



















