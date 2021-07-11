Bangkok stops most of mass transit services by 9 pm from Monday

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will shorten bus service hours, while the state-run Transport Company has suspended bus services to the South and cut back on services to other regions, in line with latest COVID-19 restrictions.







BMTA director Surachai Iamvachira-sakul said the city’s bus agency will adjust service hours to 5am to 9pm, to comply with the curfew. The new service hours will take effect during 12-15 July.

Meanwhile, Transport Company managing director Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit said all bus services to the southern region will be suspended until further notice. Northern bus services have been reduced to three routes from Bangkok. Bus services to the northeastern and eastern regions have also been cut back to 10 routes.







In Bangkok, electric rail systems will end their daily operations by 9pm from tomorrow, when the curfew starts. Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTS), the Sukhumvit Line, the Silom Line, the Gold Line and the BRT rapid bus system will also close at 9pm.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) said the Blue Line will operate between 6am and 9pm, while the Purple Line will operate between 5.30am and 9pm, with the last trains arriving at their destinations by 9pm. (NNT)



















