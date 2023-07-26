High-octane pursuit through Pattaya streets nabs homesick carjacker

Pattaya, Thailand – A thrilling car chase unfolded as the Pattaya police displayed unwavering determination and precision, led to the capture of a carjacking robber. The dramatic pursuit took place near a bustling shopping complex on Pattaya Beach Road, leaving citizens on edge and grateful for the swift response of the authorities.

The thrilling sequence of events began when Somchai Khetkhan, a 47-year-old delivery man, found himself targeted by an audacious car thief, aiming for his white Isuzu D-Max four-door pickup truck. Despite his quick thinking, Somchai couldn’t prevent the criminal from sneaking into the vehicle. “I didn’t turn off the engine because I thought it wouldn’t take long to deliver my goods. I noticed a criminal sneaking into the car, so I quickly jumped onto the back of the pickup truck. The robber’s brazenness only grew as he hit the gas pedal, speeding off at high speed, leaving me in a dangerous predicament. I shouted for help.”







A vigilant witness quickly alerted the Pattaya police, setting off a rapid response from Pol. Col. Tanapong Poti, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station. The police sprang into action, coordinating their efforts to swiftly apprehend the fleeing criminal.

With adrenaline coursing through their veins, the police engaged in a high-speed chase through the city streets, showcasing their skill and bravery. The carjacker, desperate to escape, navigated through traffic with reckless abandon, pushing the stolen vehicle to its limits.







As the pursuit neared its climax, the police, aided by alert citizens, anticipated the carjacker’s moves, successfully cornering him near the Lan Pho market in Naklua. The trap was set, leaving no escape route for the perpetrator.

Executing the arrest with precision, the police resolved the situation without causing harm or damage. The suspect, identified as Sao Songsaeng, a 29-year-old beachside mat renter in Pattaya, had no history of violent crimes. Interrogation revealed his motive: a yearning for his hometown in Chiang Rai, driven by nostalgia and homesickness. Police locked him up for further interrogation, delaying his return home indefinitely.























