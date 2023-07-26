Naklua park transformed into paradise for relaxation and recreation

Pattaya, Thailand – In a grand ceremony held on July 24 at Lan Pho in Naklua old market Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, unveiled the newly renovated Chalerm Phrakiat Park to commemorate the birthday of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua (Rama X) which falls on July 28.

Pattaya undertook the ambitious project of revamping the old Naklua Park into the impressive Chalerm Phrakiat Park to create space for the public and tourists to relax, engage in physical activities, and partake in various recreational endeavors.







The renovated park now boasts extensive green spaces, thoughtfully designed to reflect the essence of the Naklua community. Alongside these natural wonders, the park features modern playgrounds and various convenient amenities, all harmoniously integrated to offer a rejuvenating and fun-filled experience.

Apart from the revamped Chalerm Phrakiat Park, Pattaya City has additional plans for further development. Projects for the enhancement of the South Pattaya Pier and Pattaya Hill are already underway. These endeavors aim to reinforce beaches and improve the South Pattaya and Jomtien Beach areas, providing visitors with even more picturesque spots and world-class facilities.







































