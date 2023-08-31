Walking Street’s Majestic ‘Big Tree’ receives Tender Loving Care

Pattaya, Thailand – In a remarkable display of cultural stewardship and environmental consciousness, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai led a team of conservationists and arborists on August 29 in a campaign to ensure the preservation and vitality of a revered centuries-old Tamarind tree gracing the heart of the iconic Walking Street in South Pattaya.

Since the emergence of Pattaya as a prominent destination, the colossal Tamarind tree loving called the “Big Tree” has stood as a silent witness to the passage of time and development. Its sprawling branches have shaded both local residents and business operators who have looked upon it with reverence, seeking its shade and solace amid the hustle and bustle of modern life.







The tree, however, has not been without its challenges. The sheer magnitude of its canopy and the overhanging branches posed a potential risk to the immediate vicinity. Unpredictable natural phenomena such as torrential rains and fierce winds could easily lead to branch breakage or even collapses, potentially jeopardizing nearby structures.

As part of an initiative to mitigate these risks and honor the tree’s historical significance, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai spearheaded an inspection and maintenance campaign. Accompanied by a team of skilled advisors and officials, the deputy mayor meticulously evaluated the tree’s condition and growth patterns. What they discovered cast light on both the respect held for the tree and the unintentional harm being inflicted.







Colorful cloths, symbolizing acts of respect and homage, were found respectfully tied around the tree’s majestic trunk. Yet, this practice, though well-intentioned, could inadvertently hinder the tree’s vitality. Sunlight exposure is essential for the tree’s health, and the cloth bindings were impeding this natural process. There was a growing risk of fungal infections and decay, threatening the tree’s very survival.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, with an empathetic understanding of the locals’ sentiment, elaborated on the issue. He acknowledged the deep cultural value the tree held, both for the community and the scores of tourists who frequent the area. He also recognized that the tree predates the inception of the Walking Street, making it an emblem of history and continuity.







“We comprehend the sincere intention behind the cloth-tying practice,” Manot expressed, “but we must consider the tree’s welfare in the long term. Our actions are not those of eradication, but rather of nurturing and preserving this living testament of our past.”

With this perspective in mind, the team meticulously removed the cloth bindings, ensuring that the tree would regain its access to the life-giving sunlight it requires. This endeavor, marked by care and precision, was not merely a pragmatic gesture; it was a commitment to safeguarding the living heritage of Pattaya and perpetuating the legacy of the “Big Tree” for generations to come.







As the sun set over the bustling Walking Street on that memorable day, the Tamarind tree stood tall, liberated from its unintended confinement. Its branches, now free to sway in the gentle breeze, whispered secrets of eras long past. And as the city hall team retreated, they left behind a legacy of environmental stewardship, cultural pride, and a renewed promise to uphold the enduring spirit of Pattaya’s history.











A Blast from the Past:

The Big Tree was made world famous when Jerry Byant and his wife Dang opened “Dang’s Hot Dog” right under the “Big Tree” in 1976. He later established the “Saloon Bar” behind the “Big Tree” making one of the tastiest Pizzas in town. Sadly, Jerry died in 1992 when he was only 39. He and Dang loved the “Big Tree” very much. We believe that his spirit lives in the tree. Every year on his birthday which falls of the 4th of July, we send him a message saying, ‘Dear Jerry, old friend, you will always be with us. Your spirit lives in the “Big Tree” and you will always be in the annuls of Pattaya, for it took men like you to create Pattaya and show what it takes to endure and become what it is today.’











