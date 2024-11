PATTAYA, Thailand – The Loy Krathong celebration in Naklua, Pattaya, on the full moon night (Nov 15) features a beautiful atmosphere with floating lanterns in the pond. Highlighting the festivities, a music show by renowned artist J-Jetrin, adding excitement to the traditional event. Visitors enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere as they participate in the annual celebration by releasing krathongs, symbolizing the release of misfortune and a wish for good fortune.