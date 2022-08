An Omani motorcyclist died after losing control of his bike and hitting a curb at a Jomtien Beach hotel.

Nadir Salim Mohamed Al Maawali, 32, wasn’t wearing a helmet when he flew off his Yamaha Aerox after hitting the curb inside the hotels driveway around 10 p.m. July 30. He later died at the hospital from his head wound.







No one saw the accident, but it appeared the Omani didn’t see the sidewalk or lost control of the bike. The bike stopped, he didn’t, flying over the handlebars.