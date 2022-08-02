Train amputates Pattaya man’s legs

A drunk man lost both his legs after being run over by a train in Pattaya.

The unidentified man around age 40 was found in the tall grass near the tracks behind the Pattaya Floating Market July 30. The train had amputated his legs from the knees down, but he survived. He was rushed to Pattaya City Hospital.







The State Railway of Thailand said the driver of the air-conditioned passenger train traveling from Bangkok to Plutaluang saw an object on the tracks from a distance. It turned out to be a man lying with his legs across the tracks. But the distance was too short to stop in time.

The engineer called rescuers in hopes of saving the man’s life.































