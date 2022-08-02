Abusive boyfriend pulls gun on protective brother in Pattaya

A Pattaya man was arrested for threatening his girlfriend’s brother, who was trying to protect his sibling from her abusive lover.

Kritsada Suppo, 31, was taken into custody by 10 Nongprue police officers outside the Sritikum retail store off Soi Nernplubwan July 31. Police took off the man a shotgun pistol with three 12-gauge shells.







Thanakul Sirprasert, 22, said he had arranged to meet Kritsada at the store after the gunman had come to his house looking for his sister, who Kritsada had been dating.

The relationship was more than stormy, however, with frequent arguments punctuated by physical abuse against his sister, Thanakul told police.





The unidentified sister left Kritsada and came to stay with her brother, which angered the abusive beau. The meeting was supposedly set to discuss the problems, but Kritsada wanted his gun to do the talking.

Knowing his adversary, Thanakul brought backup, who came up from behind Kritsada and grabbed him as he pulled the weapon.

































