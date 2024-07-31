Heavy storm uproots trees and blows roofs off buildings in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Late on the night of July 30, Pattaya-Banglamung was struck by heavy rains and strong winds, particularly impacting the coastal area of Naklua. The storm, which lasted over an hour, caused significant damage, including uprooted trees and roofs being blown off buildings.







In Naklua Soi 27, a large pine tree over 20 meters tall and approximately 40 years old was uprooted by the fierce winds and heavy rain, leading to waterlogged ground. The tree fell onto a house, breaking through the roof and causing substantial damage to the property. Authorities were promptly called to the scene to remove the tree and restore the area.

Another incident occurred at a commercial building in Naklua Soi 16, where the strong winds blew off a roof measuring over 10 meters in width and length. The roof landed on high-voltage power lines, posing a significant hazard. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries. Authorities coordinated the use of a crane to remove the roof from the power lines, preventing further danger to the public and tourists.

Following the weakening of tropical depression “Gaemi,” the Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall across 36 provinces, covering 80% of the area, particularly in the eastern region and Bangkok. The Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are experiencing waves up to 2 meters high. Residents and authorities are urged to remain vigilant and take precautions as the stormy weather continues.





































