10-year-old Cambodian girl abandoned on Pattaya beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 10-year-old Cambodian girl was found abandoned by her parents on Pattaya Beach near the police station on the night of July 29.







Officers found the young girl crying, surrounded by concerned locals who were trying to comfort her. According to the girl, her parents had left her at the beach around noon and had not returned. Compassionate residents and tourists who discovered the distraught child immediately alerted the authorities.

Police and local kind-hearted people have since taken the girl to a safe location, hoping her parents will come forward to reclaim her. If no one steps forward, the child will be placed under child protection services to ensure her safety and well-being.





































