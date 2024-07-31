Flash floods warning for Northern, Northeastern, and Eastern Thailand; scattered rain in Pattaya and Bangkok

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in some areas of Northern, Northeastern, and Eastern Thailand. Residents in these regions are advised to be cautious of potential dangers from the heavy rain, including flash floods and landslides. The department predicts that these weather conditions will continue for the next 24 hours due to a monsoon trough passing through Myanmar and northern Laos into a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam.







Additionally, a moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. While the overall rainfall in Thailand may decrease, certain areas will still experience heavy downpours.

Residents, especially those in foothill areas, near waterways, and low-lying regions, should be vigilant about potential flooding and landslides and exercise caution when traveling through areas with thunderstorms. The Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are expected to have waves of 1-2 meters, and areas experiencing thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 meters.







Mariners in these areas are advised to navigate carefully and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-prone regions.

For Bangkok and its surrounding areas, scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected, covering about 70% of the area. The forecasted temperatures range from a minimum of 27-28°C to a maximum of 33-34°C.









































