Young woman killed after baht-bus hits motorbike in heavy rain

Pattaya, Thailand – In a tragic incident on July 24, a Pattaya baht-bus collided with a motorcycle amid heavy rain, resulting in the loss of a young life. The accident occurred at the entrance to Soi 15/1, Pattaya Naklua Road.

At the scene of the accident, police and paramedics found the severely injured victim lying on the rain-soaked road. The victim was identified as Miss Jirawan Phimsin, 19 years old. The relentless rainfall made it challenging for the rescue team to provide immediate assistance, and the victim succumbed to her wounds before further medical aid could be administered.







The driver of the baht-bus Mr. Aewa, 35 years old, recounted that he was driving from the Dolphin roundabout heading towards Naklua old market when he attempted to change lanes to avoid another pickup truck. Unfortunately, due to the limited visibility caused by the heavy rain, he failed to notice the motorcycle in the adjacent lane, leading to the tragic collision that claimed the young woman’s life.







Police collected evidence at the scene before further questioning the baht-bus driver at the Banglamung Police Station. Authorities urge all drivers to exercise extra caution during adverse weather conditions to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

















