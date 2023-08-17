Health authorities conduct food safety inspections at Pattaya markets

In a bid to uphold public health standards and curb the risk of bacterial contamination leading to gastrointestinal diseases, the Consumer Protection and Public Health Unit executed on-site food safety inspections at eight markets in Pattaya on Aug 16. This comprehensive operation was geared towards ensuring the safety of cooked and ready-to-consume foods available within the local markets.







The targeted markets included Bua Khao Market, Burapha Flea Market, Lan Pho Market, Sophon Market, Chao Sua Market, Potisarn Market, Mae La-or Market and Rom Pho Market. Market vendors requested the health officials to scrutinize the quality of foods and vegetables sold by sidecar street-food carts, ensuring an all-encompassing approach to public safety.

















