Gunman arrested after fatally shooting friend in personal vendetta

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fatal shooting on January 31 has led to the arrest of the alleged gunman, Prawet Jantong, also known as “Aun,” aged 36. The victim, Panya Kayanngan, known as “Pi Naklua,” aged 39, was shot from behind while waiting at a traffic light on his motorcycle at the North Pattaya intersection.

The shooting is believed to be the result of a personal dispute between Prawet and Panya. CCTV footage captured Prawet tailing Panya along Sukhumvit Road on the morning of the incident. At the North Pattaya intersection, Prawet approached Panya and fired four shots from a 9mm handgun, leading to Panya’s death. Following the shooting, Prawet fled to an abandoned warehouse in Nong Pla Lai Sub-district, east of Pattaya. Authorities, utilizing the CCTV footage and investigative techniques, successfully traced Prawet’s escape route and arrested him.







The investigation revealed a recent dispute between Prawet and Panya, which escalated into a physical altercation and a dog bite that severely injured Prawet. The incident is believed to be a personal conflict, and Prawet, a friend turned adversary, allegedly shot Panya to settle the score.

Prawet is known to authorities for his involvement in a previous incident on March 8, 2023, where he participated in an altercation that included firearm use and the detonation of explosive devices, resulting in heavy damage to a rival’s home in Nong Pla Lai. That case is still pending in court. The arrest of Prawet brings a sense of closure to the recent shooting incident, and legal proceedings against him for his alleged involvement in this violent act are underway.

