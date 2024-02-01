Dog bite dispute leads to fatal Pattaya shooting

PATTAYA, Thailand – A local man was fatally shot at a traffic intersection in North Pattaya at 6:16 a.m. on January 31. The victim, Panya Khayanngan, 39, a security guard at an entertainment establishment, was found next to his overturned Honda Wave 125 motorcycle with three bullet wounds in his back.

Despite immediate first aid and CPR by rescue personnel, Panya succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. A 9mm bullet casing and a bullet head were found at the scene and collected as evidence.







Eyewitnesses report that an assailant on a motorcycle fired at Panya and fled the scene. Police have identified the alleged shooter as Prawet Chanthong, 31, a Grab Food deliveryman, who is currently at large. Prawet’s mother confirmed her son’s involvement in the incident.

The investigation revealed a recent dispute between Prawet and Panya, which escalated into a physical altercation and a dog bite that severely injured Prawet. The incident is believed to be a personal conflict, and Prawet, a friend turned adversary, allegedly shot Panya to settle the score.

Chonburi Provincial Commander, Pol. Maj. Col. Thawatkiat Jindakuansanong, stated that the preliminary findings suggest a personal conflict as the motive behind the shooting. The police are actively pursuing Prawet and preparing for a legal process to hold him accountable for this tragic incident.































