Explosion rocks Pattaya beachfront, second homemade bomb safely removed

PATTAYA, Thailand – On January 31, Pattaya City Police received reports of an explosion along the beachfront opposite Soi 14. Responding swiftly, bomb disposal units were dispatched to assess the situation.

Upon arrival, locals and tourists were found in a state of shock. Suwit Srichanthuek, a 67-year-old nearby taxi driver, described the incident to police, stating that while picking up a traffic cone, he inadvertently dropped a homemade explosive device hidden inside it. The resulting explosion caused panic, with people in the vicinity running for safety.







Another explosive device was found at the scene, resembling a black-taped softball-sized object. Bomb disposal teams secured the area and safely removed the device, preventing any casualties. Additionally, investigators discovered traces of other explosive materials in the vicinity.

Preliminary investigations, coordinated between Pattaya City Police and provincial police, indicate that the device was a homemade explosive meant for personal use. Authorities safely removed remnants of the explosives from the area ensuring the public’s safety.































