Pattaya launches campaign to enhance urban safety and order

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn led a local administration meeting on February 1 at Pattaya City Hall, convening relevant departments to address critical issues impacting the city’s public spaces. The meeting reviewed on-going initiatives and addressed challenges faced across key areas, including Walking Street, Lan Pho Naklua Market, Tree Town Market in Soi Buakhao, and the Pattaya-Jomtien Beach zones.

Concerns were raised about improper placement of goods and stalls obstructing pedestrian paths, unauthorized rental of beach chairs, illegal parking on sidewalks, illicit fireworks sales, and excessive noise from entertainment establishments.







Deputy Mayor Wuthisak directed officials to conduct on-site inspections and swiftly implement measures to regulate the unauthorized rental of beach chairs. Initial warnings have already been issued, with strict enforcement measures, including confiscation, if violations persist. This directive also encompasses addressing unruly behaviour, such as public drinking and the sale of substances to adolescents along the beach.

Additionally, Wuthisak instructed officials to deploy patrol vehicles to raise awareness and prohibit street vendors from selling goods along the Pattaya-Jomtien Beach stretch. This proactive measure aims to maintain order and foster a positive city image. Officials are instructed to continuously report violations in cases of non-compliance, ensuring the city remains orderly and adheres to regulations.

Responding to public complaints about excessive noise from entertainment establishments in the Tree Town Market area, Wuthisak ordered officials to intensify on-site inspections. Business owners found violating noise level regulations will face consequences, potentially including the revocation of their operating licenses.































