Gun-toting assault video raises safety concerns in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A video depicting violence against a Thai youngster by a group of teenagers has surfaced on Facebook, sparking concern among residents. The half-minute clip shows six young men assaulting the victim, with one brandishing a firearm. The incident, witnessed by bystanders including foreign tourists, occurred near the Jomtien Beach pedestrian walkway and Night Market.







Despite the video’s crude remarks and stickers, it took approximately 11 hours before catching media attention on April 9. Locals expressed worry over such incidents in a tourist hotspot like Jomtien Beach, especially with the upcoming Songkran festival. The presence of a teenager with a firearm only adds to the apprehension.







Despite no reports from victims to authorities, worries regarding safety and the area’s reputation linger. Media outlets are calling for police intervention to reassure the public and uphold the allure of Pattaya’s tourism. They stress the urgency of swift action to curb any potential escalation.































