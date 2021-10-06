Green-thumbed thief steals house plants in Pattaya

While motorbikes remain the object of most theives’ desire these days, one green-thumbed burglar stole two pricey tropical house plants from a central Pattaya neighborhood.







Jirawat Plukjai, president of the Chumsai Community, told the media that CCTV cameras caught a woman dressed in black making off with two Elephant Ear plants grown in flower pots in a resident’s house yard on Soi Dudee after the 10 p.m. curfew Oct. 4.



Properly known as variegated Alocasia, the tropical house plants are known for its dramatic foliage. Its green and white multicolored leaves make it a popular indoor house plant for collectors and tropical gardeners.







Jirawat said that since a crime-watch program run in tandem with Pattaya Police ended in August, there have been many complaints from neighbors about prowlers and thieves, especially burglars stealing motorbikes.

































