Golfers shocked by deadly King Cobra invasion

PATTAYA, Thailand – A King Cobra that had slithered into the grassy field of a local golf course in Ban Bueng district of Chonburi, was captured by a team of skilled rescuers from the Search and Rescue Center of the Silatham Society on January 3 after the golf course staff spotted the snake roaming around the area.

The rescue team, known for their expertise in handling venomous creatures, encountered a huge black python gracefully moving through the golf course’s grassy terrain. The team, equipped with tools and experience, worked collaboratively to carefully approach and divert the snake before employing a rope as a makeshift leash. They then placed the python into a sack, ensuring minimal stress for the reptile.







The successful operation showcased the rescuers’ ability to handle such situations with efficiency and expertise. The snake, measuring an impressive 4.2 meters in length and weighing 12 kilograms, was notably larger than any previously captured by the rescue team. To ease the snake’s transition, the team transferred it from the sack to a plastic container with ventilation holes. The snake, now safely contained, will be transported to a suitable habitat away from populated areas.

The incident has raised awareness among the golf course staff and visitors about the presence of wildlife in the area. The rescue team has advised the public to be vigilant and cautious when encountering such animals, and to contact the authorities for assistance.





























