Speeding big biker injured in collision with construction barrier

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorcyclist was severely injured after crashing into a concrete barrier at a road construction site near Kaset Technology College on Sukhumvit Road, on January 2. The big bike rider, Sukit Pengpung, 38, was found lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the road with multiple injuries, including a wound to his forehead, a torn left cheek, a fractured right index finger, and abrasions all over his body. He was given first aid by the medical team before being taken to the nearest hospital for further treatment.







According to the police, Sukit was speeding on his way to Sattahip when he lost control of his Honda CBR 500R and hit the concrete barrier of the construction zone. The collision was so powerful that it threw him off his bike and onto the road. The police said that the road construction and the U-turn bridge in the area may have contributed to the accident, as they reduced the visibility and the space for the vehicles.





























