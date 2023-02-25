German man falls into Pattaya sewer injuring his leg

By Pattaya Mail
0
154
Franz Eibl, the 83-year old German hugs his best friend as he sits dazed at the spot where he stepped on thin plywood covering the manhole into which he fell, injuring his left leg.

A German man stepped fell into a Pattaya sewer after plunging through plywood left on the open manhole.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rescuers came to the aid of the victim at the Rai Wanasin Market on Siam Country Club Road Feb. 22.



Franz Eibl, 83, was sitting on the edge of the manhole by the time they arrived, having been pulled out by witnesses. His left leg was injured.

Market vendors said the top of the sewer was covered with thin plywood only. Previously, they had warned market management about the danger it posed, but nothing was done.











RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR