German man falls into Pattaya sewer injuring his leg

A German man stepped fell into a Pattaya sewer after plunging through plywood left on the open manhole.

Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rescuers came to the aid of the victim at the Rai Wanasin Market on Siam Country Club Road Feb. 22.







Franz Eibl, 83, was sitting on the edge of the manhole by the time they arrived, having been pulled out by witnesses. His left leg was injured.

Market vendors said the top of the sewer was covered with thin plywood only. Previously, they had warned market management about the danger it posed, but nothing was done.



























