Thai court bans former deputy education minister from politics in land encroachment case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday handed down a ruling to ban former deputy education minister Kanokwan Vilawan from politics for good after she was found guilty of committing a serious ethical misconduct in a land encroachment case.

According to the court’s order, her voting right has been suspended for 10 years and she has been dismissed from his ministerial post since Aug 26, 2022 when the court suspended her from duty pending the verdict.







The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) accused her of illegally occupying a plot of land in the Khao Yai National Park in Prachinburi province and lodged a petition to the court to rule on the case.

Kanokwan claimed she had bought the land from the previous owner Mr. Tiew Malison in 1990 and sought issuing of the land title deed in 2002. Mr. Tiew was found to be non-existent and she holds the false title deed without legal qualifications. (TNA)



























