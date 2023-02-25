Miss Chonburi Thailand holds swimsuit evening gown round in Pattaya

Twelve Chonburi women put on their swimsuits in Pattaya and strolled in evening gowns in hopes of being named Miss Thailand Chonburi.

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul chaired the Feb. 23 semi-final round of the pageant at the Central Pattaya mall. Surat Thepchayto, director of Pattaya’s Tourism and Sports Department, served as one of the judges.







Mana Yaprakum, chairman of the Pattaya Cultural Council, gave an encouragement speech to the 12 women.

This round saw judging of the women in their swimsuits and in evening gowns made of Thai fabrics. The contestants also put on a dance show for the crowd.

The winner was set to be named Feb. 24 at Pacific Hall in Sriracha.



























