Fruit-stealing monkeys pillage Pattaya market

Wildlife officers captured a gang of marauding monkeys that stole fruit from a central Pattaya market.

The Pattaya complaint center contacted the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation in Sriracha to capture the medium-sized macaques following a rash of calls from market sellers and food stands.







Working in a pack, the monkeys attacked the food carts and made off with fruit. Vendors described the simians as fierce and dangerous.

Wildlife officers used the same fruit and set traps. Once captured, the monkeys were freed far from any population centers.



























