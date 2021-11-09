Carabao fan arrested for ‘gift’ of marijuana plant at Pattaya Music Festival

The cannabis tree Somboon carried into the Pattaya Music Festival was intended as a gift for his rock idols, but police weren’t in a giving mood when they arrested him.

Police around the Central Road festival stage Nov. 8 were on the lookout for weapons and alcohol. The last thing they were expecting was someone bringing an entire marijuana plant into the concert.







But there was 55-year-old Somboon, who came to town to see headliner Carabao. Inside his pickup truck when police stopped him was the pot plant. Somboon explained he had arranged to give it to a Carabao fan club to present to the band.

Police weren’t fans of the idea. Cannabis may be legal. Marijuana isn’t. Neither were the dried pot leaves they found on Somboon. He missed the Carabao show after being jailed and charged with Class 5 drug possession.

































