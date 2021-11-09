Non-stop events planned for Pattaya through year-end

It’s all engines go again for Pattaya’s derelict tourism, with sports competitions and spectacle events planned from now until year-end.

The Pattaya Music Festival resumes Nov. 12-13 with stages in Jomtien Beach and Nuay Beach on Koh Larn. December 3-4 shows will play out exclusively at Lan Po Public Park. The Dec. 10-11 finale weekend will have only one stage on Beach and Central roads.







On Nov. 20-21, a three-on-three street basketball competition will post up at the Terminal 21 shopping mall.

A week later will see the Pattaya International Fireworks Competition Nov. 27-28 and, a day later, the Rotary International Walk & Run for charity on the beach at Central Road.

In December, the Pattaya Music Festival will take place over the long Dec. 10-13 weekend, lighting up stages Dec. 11-12. That same weekend, the 20th Pattaya Petanque Competition will be held Dec 10-12.

The 13th Pattaya Cup Futsal Competition will take place Dec 18-23, the inaugural Thailand Grand Flight Championship Dec 19-20 and the annual Naklua Walk & Eat will open Dec. 19. It turns on weekends through Feb. 7 at the Naklua Old Market.







Finally, Pattaya closes the year with King Taksin the Great Day on Dec. 28 and the Pattaya Countdown music festival Dec. 29-31 at Bali Hai Pier.



























