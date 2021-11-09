Non-stop events planned for Pattaya through year-end

Jetsada Homklin
Pattaya City has planned out non-stop events to attract tourists until the end of the year.

It’s all engines go again for Pattaya’s derelict tourism, with sports competitions and spectacle events planned from now until year-end.

The Pattaya Music Festival resumes Nov. 12-13 with stages in Jomtien Beach and Nuay Beach on Koh Larn. December 3-4 shows will play out exclusively at Lan Po Public Park. The Dec. 10-11 finale weekend will have only one stage on Beach and Central roads.



On Nov. 20-21, a three-on-three street basketball competition will post up at the Terminal 21 shopping mall.

A week later will see the Pattaya International Fireworks Competition Nov. 27-28 and, a day later, the Rotary International Walk & Run for charity on the beach at Central Road.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome announces the city’s plans to boost tourism and get the economy back on track.

In December, the Pattaya Music Festival will take place over the long Dec. 10-13 weekend, lighting up stages Dec. 11-12. That same weekend, the 20th Pattaya Petanque Competition will be held Dec 10-12.

The 13th Pattaya Cup Futsal Competition will take place Dec 18-23, the inaugural Thailand Grand Flight Championship Dec 19-20 and the annual Naklua Walk & Eat will open Dec. 19. It turns on weekends through Feb. 7 at the Naklua Old Market.



Finally, Pattaya closes the year with King Taksin the Great Day on Dec. 28 and the Pattaya Countdown music festival Dec. 29-31 at Bali Hai Pier.

