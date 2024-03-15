Frigate accidentally hit by ammunition at Laem Tian pier in Sattahip

Three naval officers were injured when HTMS Khirirat was hit by ammunition, accidentally discharged from HTMS Chonburi, docked nearby around noon on March 14.

The incident occurred when both warships were docking at a Laem Tian pier in Sattahip, Chonburi province.







Preliminary investigations revealed that prior to the incident, sounds resembling artillery fire were heard from the HTMS Chonburi before smoke emerged and a fire broke out from the rear of the HTMS Khirirat, resulting in injuries to crew members who were promptly transported to hospital.

Firefighters were mobilized to extinguish the blaze aboard the HTMS Khirirat.

Navy chief Adung Phan-iam ordered an urgent investigation to find the cause of the incident.







Prior to the incident, the HTMS Chonburi had conducted live-fire exercises but a naval gun malfunctioned. The warship returned to the shore and experts were called in for repair.

During the operation, an artillery shot was accidently fired, hitting the HTMS Khirirat, which was berthed nearby. (TNA)
































