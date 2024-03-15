Navy Chief wants immediate answers to frigate accidental gunfire at Sattahip Naval Base

The HTMS Chonburi returned from a combat exercise with a cannon jam and accidentally fired upon the HTMS Khirirat, causing a fire onboard while docked at the Sattahip Naval Base on Thursday. Fourteen soldiers were injured in the incident.

Smoke engulfed the rear deck of the warship. Firefighters from the navy brought in four fire trucks and managed to control the blaze after approximately 30 minutes.







Upon investigation, it was found that the HTMS Chonburi had a 76mm gun mounted at the bow, which malfunctioned, causing the cannon to fire accidently towards the rear of the HTMS Khirirat during the repair operation.

Preliminary reports indicated that 14 naval officials sustained injuries, mostly from smoke inhalation. Among them, two were severely wounded and eight were discharged from hospital.

Navy chief Admiral Adung Phan-iam ordered the establishment of a committee to investigate the incident and report its findings within three days. He expressed concern, particularly for the injured personnel, and instructed full care for them.







The HTMS Khirirat is a frigate constructed at a shipyard in the United States, commissioned on August 10, 1974, equipped with significant armaments including naval guns, naval artillery, machine guns, and depth charge racks.

Meanwhile, the HTMS Chonburi is a fast attack craft constructed at a shipyard in Italy, commissioned on February 22, 1983, armed with naval guns, naval artillery, and 12.7mm machine guns. (TNA)

































