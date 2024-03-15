Pattaya to erect monument honouring King Bhumibol Adulyadej, The Legendary Royal Sailor

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has unveiled plans to commemorate the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as King Rama IX, through the construction of a monument at the site of the old royal sailing club on Pattaya beach. Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat presided over a meeting highlighting the city’s dedication to preserving its cultural heritage.

The inspiration behind this initiative stems from a historic event where Their Majesties King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit, accompanied by the Royal Family, sailed in Pattaya Bay decades ago. This event holds immense historical and cultural significance.







On April 19, 1966, at 4:28 AM, His Majesty the King personally sailed a 13-foot OK-class sailboat named “Vega” across the Gulf of Thailand, from the Klai Kungwon Royal Palace in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, to Toey Ngam Beach, Sattahip, Chonburi, arriving at 9:28 PM after a 17-hour journey covering 111 kilometres. His remarkable feat conquered challenging weather conditions and numerous obstacles.

Peter Cummins recounted in his book, “King Bhumibol Adulyadej: The Legendary Royal Sailor” published by the Pattaya Mail in 2017: HM King Bhumibol, HM Queen Sirikit and members of the Royal Family had some notable sojourns in South Pattaya in the 1950s-1960s and, often, there were gatherings of visiting royals, such as the future Queen of Denmark – then a Princess – and Thai “blue bloods” to share the fun and the sailing. Such sailing greats as Prince Birabongse Bhanubandh and Dr Rachot Kanjanavanit were frequently present.







His Majesty became a frequent and enthusiastic helmsman around the South Pattaya waters – as well as at his own dinghy club at Hua Hin – sailing his Enterprise dinghy the “Rajpatan” with Prince Bhisadej as crew and chief tactician.

On December 16, 1967, world sporting history was established right here in Pattaya and it was an event that probably will never be equalled – anywhere. Later on the same day, at the National Stadium in Bangkok, His Majesty the King and his eldest daughter, Princess Ubolratana mounted the winners’ podium to receive gold medals from Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.







It was the Awards Ceremony of the 4th South East Asia Peninsular (SEAP) Games. King Bhumibol, racing OK dinghy number 27, and his eldest daughter Princess Ubolratana, sailing dinghy no. 18, finished equal first in the OK Dinghy division of those Games. That day, December 16, almost a half-century ago, was enshrined as Thailand’s National Sports Day, in honour of the occasion.”

Acknowledging the profound impact of this occasion, the city administration aims to immortalize the memory by erecting a monument. This structure will pay tribute to the late King and serve as a focal point for commemorating his significant contributions to the world of sports.

Since 2019, Pattaya City has collaborated with the Department of Fine Arts to realize this noble endeavour, allocating a budget for its execution. During the recent meeting, participants addressed ongoing design challenges and progress, with the city’s Education Office contributing to shaping the monument’s aesthetics and landscape adjustments.

A dedicated team of architects from the city and the Department of Fine Arts has meticulously crafted the design to respectfully reflect the late King’s legacy. The meeting also outlined subsequent steps, with the Education Office preparing documentation for collaborative meetings with relevant agencies, including the Department of Fine Arts.

Simultaneously, the Strategic Planning and Budget Office has been tasked with ensuring the project’s smooth progress by planning and allocating resources meticulously. With a targeted completion date set for 2025, the construction of this monument will stand as a lasting tribute to the revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej, leaving an indelible mark on Pattaya’s cultural landscape.































