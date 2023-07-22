Fr. Ray’s enduring legacy to be commemorated on Aug 16

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor, Poramet Ngamphichet, welcomed representatives from the Father Ray Foundation to discuss and extend an invitation for an upcoming collaboration aimed at promoting inclusivity for children and persons with disabilities.

The Fr. Ray Commemoration Day is scheduled to take place on August 16 at the Fr. Ray Foundation, marking the foundation’s 20th anniversary. The celebration will pay tribute to the enduring legacy and boundless compassion of Father Raymond Brennan, whose unwavering commitment to the welfare of children and individuals with disabilities has left an indelible mark on countless lives.







The primary objective of the event is to raise awareness about the extraordinary life and benevolence of Fr. Ray, igniting a spark of inspiration among the public to carry forward his humanitarian work. By expanding efforts to benefit marginalized children and individuals with disabilities, the organizers hope to set a powerful example and encourage a collective commitment to building a more inclusive and caring society.







With participation from over 50 volunteers hailing from diverse backgrounds, including former students, teachers, and officials affiliated with the foundation, the event promises to showcase the profound impact of selfless acts and unwavering dedication to the well-being of those in need. Each volunteer will exemplify the spirit and legacy of Father Ray by demonstrating their dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable members of society, inspiring attendees to embrace similar values in their own lives.







Mayor Poramet expressed his wholehearted support for the upcoming event and emphasized the significance of creating a compassionate and all-encompassing society, especially for individuals with disabilities. He underscored the importance of providing equal opportunities and resources for all members of the community, echoing the foundation’s core mission.

















