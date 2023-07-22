Pattaya police foil illegal firearm deal, two suspects arrested

Pattaya police arrested two Thai men engaged in an illegal firearm business in the heart of the city. The suspects, identified as Nattanat, 26, and Nawee, 34, were targeted following a tip-off which led police to uncover a potential illegal transaction involving a .38 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun.

Acting on the tipoff, Pattaya police arranged an undercover meeting to negotiate the illicit deal with the suspects. Disguised as interested buyers, the police negotiated the price down from 33,000 baht to 30,000 Baht, securing crucial evidence of the unlawful transaction.







As the exchange took place at a condominium in the South Pattaya area, the suspects produced the .38 caliber handgun. In a well-coordinated operation, law enforcement officers moved in to arrest the individuals.

Both suspects were taken into custody without resistance. Along with the arrests, the police seized the .38 caliber handgun and its accompanying ammunition – six rounds of bullets. The firearm was identified as a Smith & Wesson, raising concerns about the source and circulation of illegal weapons in the city.







During questioning, both Nattanat and Nawee confessed to their involvement in the illegal firearm sale. Selling firearms without proper authorization is a grave offense under Thai law, and the suspects now face the full legal consequences of their actions.

Authorities will conduct a thorough examination of the seized firearm to determine its registration status. If found to be unregistered or in violation of any firearms laws, additional charges will be brought against the suspects, further emphasizing the severity of the crime. The case will now proceed through the legal system, and justice will be sought to uphold the law and protect the community from the dangers posed by illegal firearms.

















