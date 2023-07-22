NBTC holds interview for its next secretary-general position

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) this week interviewed candidates for the position of its secretary-general.

Pravesana Mulpramook, secretary of the NBTC chairman, disclosed that the NBTC office conducted interviews with nine candidates for the secretary-general post on July 20. Each candidate has 10 minutes to offer their perspective and vision to the board, after which they must answer questions from each commissioner by selecting questions that were provided.







The secretary said that several candidates have impressed the board with their visions and answers. However, the board has not established a specific schedule for selecting a candidate for the position, but it will be on the agenda of a future board meeting.

According to the voting procedure, the NBTC board will vote on the names of candidates that were nominated. If the candidate obtains fewer than four votes from the seven commissioners, the board will move on to the next candidate on the list until a candidate receives the majority vote.







Some of the names of the candidates include NBTC deputy secretary-general Sutisak Tantayotin, former chief executive of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA) Surangkana Wayuparb, executive director and member of the executive board of Geo-Informatics and Space Tech Development Agency (GISTDA) Pakorn Apaphant, NBTC Deputy Secretary-General Trairat Viriyasirikul, former president of CAT Telecom Kittisak Sriprasert, and other distinguished individuals. (NNT)

















