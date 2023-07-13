Fourth suspect arrested in macabre murder of German businessman

Pattaya, Thailand – The fourth suspect in the brutal murder case of German businessman Hans Peter Mack has been apprehended following an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court. Pol. Lt. Gen. Teerachai Chamnanmoh, Commissioner of Chonburi Provincial Police Region 2, and his team successfully tracked down Shahrukh Karim Uddin, a 27-year-old Thai-Pakistani national, in Kanchanaburi Province, where the arrest took place.







Uddin, along with the other three suspects, Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, Petra Christl Grundgreif, and Enriko (surname withheld), is believed to be involved in the abduction and murder of Hans Peter Mack. The victim was reportedly electrocuted and dismembered, with his body parts packed in plastic bags and hidden in a freezer. The suspects then transported the freezer containing the body parts in a pickup truck across Chonburi Province, covering a distance of over 160 kilometers. The freezer was eventually concealed at a rented house in east Pattaya, owned by an accomplice named Ms. Nicole.



In a related development, Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, a 52-year-old German national and member of the “Outlaws” gang, was arrested at a club in the Bangna area of Bangkok by an investigation team led by Pol. Lt. Col. Surachet Hakpal, Deputy Commissioner of National Police. Brinkmann was subsequently taken in for questioning at the Nongprue police station, where the crime occurred. Initially denying the allegations, he was placed in custody the previous night.







During his detention, Brinkmann declined to provide further information and requested the presence of his private lawyer before any additional interrogation. Consequently, police officers escorted him to the second-floor meeting room of the Nongprue Police Station to handle visa revocation paperwork. Brinkmann refrained from making statements during this stage, as the focus was solely on the visa revocation process. As of now, none of the three arrested suspects have applied for bail.







In a separate development, police officers from the Chonburi Provincial Police withdrew 1.2 million baht from a bank account at a branch of Siam Commercial Bank in Pattaya. The funds belonged to a foreign national (name withheld) who is currently under investigation for alleged involvement in the murder of the German businessman. The individual denied any knowledge or participation in the killing.

Earlier reports:

Dismembered body of missing German businessman found in freezer

3 suspects arrested for gruesome murder of German businessman

















