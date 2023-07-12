3 suspects arrested for gruesome murder of German businessman

Pattaya, Thailand – Three ruthless gang members have been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of Hans Peter Ralter Mack, a 62-year-old German businessman whose body was dismembered and stuffed into a freezer.

Pol. Col. Tawee Kutthalaeng, the Superintendent of Nongprue Police Station, disclosed that during the investigation, three individuals were identified as suspects: Mr. Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, a German national, Mrs. Petra Christl Grundgreif, also a German national, and Mr. Shahrukh Karim Uddin, a 27-year-old Thai national of Pakistani descent.







The suspects are accused of conspiring to commit robbery and intentionally killing another person. Furthermore, there have been discussions regarding business negotiations concerning the sale of land near the boxing camp in Chak Ngaeo, Huay Yai sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province, which belonged to the deceased. The person in charge of overseeing the matter was summoned for questioning, but their involvement in the specific case is still unclear.



Earlier, Brinkmann and Grundgreif were questioned but were released after denying any involvement. However, after the discovery of the victim’s body and the establishment of connections between the three individuals, it was determined that they were responsible for the crime.

On July 11, significant progress was made in the murder case of Hans Peter Mack. The police apprehended Brinkmann, who was wanted in Pattaya on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and intentional murder. After evading capture, he was found hiding in the Bangna area of Bangkok. Brinkmann was taken into custody and brought for questioning at the Nongprue Police Station where legal proceedings will follow. Mr. Shahrukh, the other suspect, is currently evading capture and remains at large.

Additionally, the police arrested Enriko (surname withheld) another German citizen after discovering that mule accounts had received transfers of 2 million baht from Mack. The suspect received a 10% commission amounting to 200,000 baht. Although this is unrelated to the murder case, the authorities will pursue additional charges if evidence is found.







At 3 p.m. on the same day, Pol. Col. Santi Kornkasem, the Superintendent of Chonburi Provincial Police Investigation Division, along with his officers, apprehended Mrs. Petra Christl Grundgreif, one of the three suspects who is a German national. She was transferred to Nongprue Police Station in Banglamung District, Chonburi Province. Grundgreif arrived with her private attorney and appeared tense and refusing to talk to the media.



































