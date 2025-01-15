Foreigner fleeing after motorcycle collision leaves Laotian woman injured and drunk Thai woman behind in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Nongprue were alerted to a motorcycle collision in Soi Thungklom-Tanman 9, East Pattaya, which left a Laotian housekeeper in serious condition on January 14. Upon arrival, authorities found a Yamaha Grand Filano motorcycle with heavy rear-end damage, and a female victim, approximately 40 years old, lying on the road with severe injuries. Paramedics provided emergency treatment and rushed her to a nearby hospital.







A second motorcycle, a Honda Forza, was found abandoned nearby, showing signs of damage from the crash. The motorcycle was registered under a foreign national’s name, who was believed to have rented the vehicle. In addition, 24-year-old Thai woman Narisara Laoporn was found crying at the scene with minor injuries and appeared heavily intoxicated. She claimed to have been a passenger and mentioned that her foreign companion had fled the scene.

A security guard who witnessed the incident described seeing the foreign national driving the Honda Forza, with the Thai woman as a passenger, before the motorcycle fell and the foreigner quickly fled the scene. Police are continuing their investigation and will summon Narisara for further questioning to identify the rider and pursue legal action.

































