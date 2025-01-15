Chonburi Police hunt down suspects after robbery of Turkish tourist in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 37-year-old Turkish tourist was attacked by three assailants who broke into his condominium room in the Wat Boonkanjanaram area of Pattaya, Chonburi on the night of January 14. The robbers bound his hands and feet with handcuffs and cable ties, stole his laptop, and fled the scene. The Turkish tourist managed to escape and seek help from the building’s security staff around 2:00 AM.







Following the crime, Major General Thawatkiat Jindakwansanong, Chonburi Police Commissioner, along with Pattaya Police Station officials, quickly assembled a team of detectives to investigate the incident. After more than an hour of deliberation, the police believe that the perpetrators may have been people close to the victim, possibly familiar with his routine and possession of a spare key to the condominium. The criminals reportedly threatened the Turkish tourist and forced him to transfer over 10 million Baht worth of cryptocurrency.

The police are focusing their efforts on identifying the culprits and their accomplices in this bold and lawless crime.

































