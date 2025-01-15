Pattaya City requests roadside businesses to keep public spaces clear amid longstanding violations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City authorities are requesting the cooperation of residents and visitors to adhere to regulations that prohibit placing items or parking vehicles in public spaces. This initiative is part of the city’s efforts to create a more harmonious and organized community, with the slogan ‘BetterPattaya’ aimed at fostering a better living environment for all.

However, despite repeated warnings, many roadside businesses have long been violating these regulations, continuing to occupy public spaces with items and vehicles. These businesses have been reminded numerous times to comply, but many still do not adhere to the rules, causing disruptions and challenges to the city’s efforts for cleanliness and order.







































