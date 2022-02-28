Foreigner drops dead at Pattaya pool villa

An unidentified foreign man died at home after a swim and some beer.

Paramedics arrived at the pool villa in central Pattaya Feb. 27 to find the unidentified man, believed to be Russian, lying unconscious on the living room floor. He was taken to Pattaya Hospital where he died.



An unidentified friend said the victim had been swimming and then came inside to drink some beer before collapsing. A forensic examination will be performed to determine the cause of death. The commissioned duty officer in charge of the case inspected the scene and the deceased was taken to a hospital for an autopsy to find the cause of death.

































