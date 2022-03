A painter who dropped thinner into an electrical transformer fell from nearly five meters after it exploded.

Booncherd Klongked, 34, was severely injured in the Feb. 27 fall from a signboard at Royal Garden Plaza. He was taken to a nearby hospital.



Witness Supaporn Homchum, 42, said the painter had scaled the signboard to a height of nearly five meters when he spilled paint thinner, which fell into a high-voltage transformer below.

The transformer exploded, knocking Booncherd from his ladder.