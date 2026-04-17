Tour boat sinks at Koh Larn Pier, Pattaya Mayor orders immediate response

PATTAYA, Thailand – A large tour boat sank near Na Baan Pier on Koh Larn on the afternoon of April 15, prompting an immediate emergency response from Pattaya City authorities.

At around 4:00 p.m., Pattaya officials were informed by Koh Larn disaster prevention staff that the vessel had sunk near the main pier area at Na Baan.

Following the report, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet ordered the city’s marine disaster prevention team to respond immediately. Rescue boat 389, along with 13 officers from both Pattaya and Jomtien divisions, was dispatched to the scene with diving equipment and water pumps.







Initial inspections found no injuries or casualties.

However, the sunken vessel was reported to be obstructing access to the pier area, prompting authorities to send four divers underwater to assess the damage and determine the next steps for recovery and clearance operations.































