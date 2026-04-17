Pattaya ready to explode with fun as Wan Lai Festival brings three days of non-stop water battles

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is preparing to welcome visitors from across the country for the highly anticipated Wan Lai Pattaya 2026 celebrations, with this year’s event promising to be bigger, louder, and more spectacular than ever.

Running from April 17–19, the city will transform into a giant festival zone filled with water play, concerts, lights, entertainment, and major performances from well-known artists over three full days of celebrations.







Tourists can expect all-day fun stretching from daytime water battles to lively nightlife and concert stages across Pattaya. Organizers say this year’s event is designed to offer something for everyone, whether visitors prefer partying, live music, or simply enjoying the city’s famous Songkran atmosphere.

The biggest day of the festival will be April 19, when Pattaya will close major roads from noon until midnight to create a huge car-free celebration zone along the beachfront and surrounding areas, allowing people to enjoy water festivities safely and freely.

With large crowds expected and entertainment planned throughout the city, Pattaya is positioning Wan Lai 2026 as one of the country’s biggest and most exciting Songkran events.

If you do not yet have plans for April 17–19, Pattaya may be the place to be.































